Woodsvilla Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 1326.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2022 up 1326.34% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 451.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Woodsvilla EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Woodsvilla shares closed at 3.02 on April 11, 2022 (BSE)