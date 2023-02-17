Woodsvilla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 203.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.