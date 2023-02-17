 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woodsvilla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Woodsvilla are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 203.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Woodsvilla
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.11 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.11 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.03 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -- -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.12 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.09 -0.01
Other Income 0.01 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.05 0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.05 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.05 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.05 0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.17 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited