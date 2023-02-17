English
    Woodsvilla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Woodsvilla are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 203.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Woodsvilla
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.110.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.110.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.030.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01---0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.120.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.09-0.01
    Other Income0.010.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.050.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.050.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.050.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.050.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.050.04
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.170.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.170.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.170.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.170.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm