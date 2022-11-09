 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wonderla Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore, up 283.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore in September 2022 up 283.85% from Rs. 17.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2022 up 213.44% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2022 up 1071.01% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 362.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.47% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.

Wonderla Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.04 149.42 17.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.04 149.42 17.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.97 6.89 0.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.49 7.63 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 -0.44 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.28 14.33 7.71
Depreciation 8.65 9.05 9.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.10 29.70 11.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.78 82.26 -13.08
Other Income 3.69 2.88 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.46 85.14 -11.96
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.41 85.08 -12.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.41 85.08 -12.04
Tax 3.89 20.71 -2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.53 64.38 -9.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.53 64.38 -9.28
Equity Share Capital 56.56 56.56 56.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 11.38 -1.64
Diluted EPS 1.86 11.38 -1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 11.38 -1.64
Diluted EPS 1.86 11.38 -1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
