Wonderla Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, up 73.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in March 2022 up 73.23% from Rs. 33.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 up 274.65% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022 up 429.53% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 206.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)