Wonderla Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, up 73.23% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in March 2022 up 73.23% from Rs. 33.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 up 274.65% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022 up 429.53% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 206.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Wonderla Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.69 48.31 33.22
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.08
Total Income From Operations 57.69 48.31 33.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.93 2.56 1.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.49 2.54 1.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.16 -0.01 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.65 8.96 9.14
Depreciation 9.52 9.49 10.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.19 19.99 17.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.07 4.76 -7.67
Other Income 1.75 1.80 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.82 6.56 -6.19
Interest 0.07 0.07 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.76 6.49 -6.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.76 6.49 -6.28
Tax 3.25 1.94 -1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.51 4.55 -4.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.51 4.55 -4.87
Equity Share Capital 56.55 56.55 56.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 0.80 -0.86
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.80 -0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 0.80 -0.86
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.80 -0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:47 pm
