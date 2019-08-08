Wonderla Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore in June 2019 up 13.23% from Rs. 103.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.03 crore in June 2019 up 27.48% from Rs. 32.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.28 crore in June 2019 up 21.03% from Rs. 59.72 crore in June 2018.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 7.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.84 in June 2018.

Wonderla shares closed at 249.00 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.99% over the last 12 months.