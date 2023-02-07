 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wonderla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore, up 134.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.32% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in December 2022 up 756.32% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2022 up 280.06% from Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2021.

Wonderla Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.20 66.04 48.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.20 66.04 48.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.36 3.97 2.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.82 3.49 2.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -0.22 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.81 11.28 8.96
Depreciation 8.54 8.65 9.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.80 28.10 19.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.91 10.78 4.76
Other Income 4.56 3.69 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.46 14.46 6.56
Interest 0.07 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.39 14.41 6.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.39 14.41 6.49
Tax 13.45 3.89 1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.94 10.53 4.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.94 10.53 4.55
Equity Share Capital 56.56 56.56 56.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.89 1.86 0.80
Diluted EPS 6.88 1.86 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.89 1.86 0.80
Diluted EPS 6.88 1.86 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited