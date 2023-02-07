Wonderla Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore, up 134.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.32% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in December 2022 up 756.32% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.00 crore in December 2022 up 280.06% from Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2021.