Wonderla Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.01 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.01 crore in December 2019 down 7.94% from Rs. 76.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2019 up 44.86% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2019 down 14.4% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2018.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2018.

Wonderla shares closed at 251.05 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)