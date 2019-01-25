Wonderla Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore, up 19.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore in December 2018 up 19.14% from Rs. 63.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2018 up 122.01% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2018 up 57.12% from Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2017.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2017.

Wonderla shares closed at 272.65 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and -32.81% over the last 12 months.