Wonder Elect. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.96 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.96 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 104.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 50.91% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022.

Wonder Elect. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Wonder Elect. shares closed at 274.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.71% returns over the last 6 months and 94.82% over the last 12 months.