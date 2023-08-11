English
    Wonder Elect. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.96 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonder Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.96 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 104.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 50.91% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022.

    Wonder Elect. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

    Wonder Elect. shares closed at 274.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.71% returns over the last 6 months and 94.82% over the last 12 months.

    Wonder Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.96146.51104.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.96146.51104.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.60130.9487.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.98-3.85-5.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.124.684.36
    Depreciation1.221.381.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.71
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.115.0912.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.888.282.83
    Other Income0.000.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.888.302.84
    Interest0.740.720.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.157.572.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.157.572.11
    Tax0.412.110.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.735.461.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.735.461.49
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.554.071.11
    Diluted EPS0.554.071.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.554.071.11
    Diluted EPS0.554.071.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wonder Elect. #Wonder Electricals
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

