 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wonder Elect. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonder Electricals are:Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore in December 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 107.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 66.01% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2022 down 36.97% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.
Wonder Elect. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021. Wonder Elect. shares closed at 240.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.35% over the last 12 months.
Wonder Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations95.8055.81107.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations95.8055.81107.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.6445.0590.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.184.43-5.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.673.624.23
Depreciation1.401.461.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.662.9012.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.25-1.664.68
Other Income0.100.020.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.35-1.634.68
Interest0.940.560.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.41-2.204.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.41-2.204.04
Tax0.37-0.490.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.04-1.713.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.04-1.713.07
Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.78-1.272.29
Diluted EPS0.78-1.272.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.78-1.272.29
Diluted EPS0.78-1.272.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wonder Elect. #Wonder Electricals
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:22 am