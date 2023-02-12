Wonder Elect. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonder Electricals are:Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore in December 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 107.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 66.01% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2022 down 36.97% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.
Wonder Elect. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.
|Wonder Elect. shares closed at 240.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 70.45% returns over the last 6 months and 24.35% over the last 12 months.
|Wonder Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.80
|55.81
|107.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.80
|55.81
|107.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.64
|45.05
|90.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.18
|4.43
|-5.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|3.62
|4.23
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.46
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.66
|2.90
|12.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|-1.66
|4.68
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.35
|-1.63
|4.68
|Interest
|0.94
|0.56
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|-2.20
|4.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|-2.20
|4.04
|Tax
|0.37
|-0.49
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.04
|-1.71
|3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.04
|-1.71
|3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|13.40
|13.40
|13.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited