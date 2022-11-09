 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wockhardt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 310.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2022 down 17.74% from Rs. 63.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.00 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Wockhardt shares closed at 238.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.

Wockhardt
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.00 241.00 310.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.00 241.00 310.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.00 43.00 77.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.00 31.00 69.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.00 11.00 -5.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.00 64.00 62.11
Depreciation 47.00 47.00 43.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.00 87.00 97.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.00 -42.00 -33.69
Other Income 29.00 49.00 4.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.00 7.00 -29.50
Interest 58.00 61.00 59.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -65.00 -54.00 -89.49
Exceptional Items -50.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -115.00 -54.00 -89.49
Tax -40.00 -17.00 -25.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -75.00 -37.00 -63.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -75.00 -37.00 -63.70
Equity Share Capital 72.00 72.00 55.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.17 -2.62 -5.75
Diluted EPS -5.17 -2.62 -5.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.17 -2.62 -5.75
Diluted EPS -5.17 -2.62 -5.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
