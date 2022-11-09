Wockhardt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 310.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2022 down 17.74% from Rs. 63.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.00 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Wockhardt shares closed at 238.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.