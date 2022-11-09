English
    Wockhardt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 310.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2022 down 17.74% from Rs. 63.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.00 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 238.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.00241.00310.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.00241.00310.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.0043.0077.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.0031.0069.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.0011.00-5.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.0064.0062.11
    Depreciation47.0047.0043.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.0087.0097.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.00-42.00-33.69
    Other Income29.0049.004.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.007.00-29.50
    Interest58.0061.0059.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-65.00-54.00-89.49
    Exceptional Items-50.00----
    P/L Before Tax-115.00-54.00-89.49
    Tax-40.00-17.00-25.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.00-37.00-63.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.00-37.00-63.70
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0055.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.17-2.62-5.75
    Diluted EPS-5.17-2.62-5.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.17-2.62-5.75
    Diluted EPS-5.17-2.62-5.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

