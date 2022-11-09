Wockhardt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 258.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 310.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2022 down 17.74% from Rs. 63.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.00 crore in September 2022 up 192.83% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.
Wockhardt shares closed at 238.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|258.00
|241.00
|310.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|258.00
|241.00
|310.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.00
|43.00
|77.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.00
|31.00
|69.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.00
|11.00
|-5.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.00
|64.00
|62.11
|Depreciation
|47.00
|47.00
|43.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.00
|87.00
|97.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.00
|-42.00
|-33.69
|Other Income
|29.00
|49.00
|4.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|7.00
|-29.50
|Interest
|58.00
|61.00
|59.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.00
|-54.00
|-89.49
|Exceptional Items
|-50.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.00
|-54.00
|-89.49
|Tax
|-40.00
|-17.00
|-25.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.00
|-37.00
|-63.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.00
|-37.00
|-63.70
|Equity Share Capital
|72.00
|72.00
|55.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.17
|-2.62
|-5.75
|Diluted EPS
|-5.17
|-2.62
|-5.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.17
|-2.62
|-5.75
|Diluted EPS
|-5.17
|-2.62
|-5.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited