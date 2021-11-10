Wockhardt Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 310.44 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.44 crore in September 2021 up 5.25% from Rs. 294.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.70 crore in September 2021 down 11.01% from Rs. 57.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021 up 415.47% from Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 468.10 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 60.72% over the last 12 months.