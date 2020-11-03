Wockhardt Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.96 crore, down 30.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.96 crore in September 2020 down 30.48% from Rs. 424.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.38 crore in September 2020 down 82071.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2019.

Wockhardt shares closed at 295.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.86% over the last 12 months.