Wockhardt Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.96 crore, down 30.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 294.96 crore in September 2020 down 30.48% from Rs. 424.28 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.38 crore in September 2020 down 82071.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2019.
Wockhardt shares closed at 295.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.86% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|294.96
|177.58
|424.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|294.96
|177.58
|424.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.33
|10.68
|58.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.21
|50.43
|41.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.81
|14.85
|16.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.59
|82.08
|112.34
|Depreciation
|42.97
|46.08
|42.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.95
|115.09
|99.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.28
|-141.63
|53.74
|Other Income
|14.96
|9.74
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.32
|-131.89
|55.75
|Interest
|46.97
|58.61
|54.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-87.29
|-190.50
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-142.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.29
|-332.98
|1.48
|Tax
|-29.91
|-114.04
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.38
|-218.94
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|985.33
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.38
|766.39
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|55.38
|55.37
|55.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|69.21
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|68.87
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.18
|69.21
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.18
|68.87
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am