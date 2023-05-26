Wockhardt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore, down 38.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore in March 2023 down 38.61% from Rs. 474.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 299.00 crore in March 2023 down 847.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.48% from Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2022.
Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|291.00
|282.00
|474.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|291.00
|282.00
|474.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.00
|50.00
|59.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.00
|58.00
|36.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.00
|-2.00
|11.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.00
|63.00
|50.00
|Depreciation
|45.00
|47.00
|43.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|155.00
|87.00
|132.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.00
|-21.00
|143.00
|Other Income
|29.00
|18.00
|22.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.00
|-3.00
|165.00
|Interest
|58.00
|52.00
|78.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.00
|-55.00
|87.00
|Exceptional Items
|-185.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-289.00
|-55.00
|87.00
|Tax
|10.00
|--
|47.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-299.00
|-55.00
|40.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-299.00
|-55.00
|40.00
|Equity Share Capital
|72.00
|72.00
|72.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.80
|-3.81
|3.24
|Diluted EPS
|-20.80
|-3.81
|3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.80
|-3.81
|3.24
|Diluted EPS
|-20.80
|-3.81
|3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited