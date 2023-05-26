English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wockhardt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore, down 38.61% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore in March 2023 down 38.61% from Rs. 474.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 299.00 crore in March 2023 down 847.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.48% from Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2022.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations291.00282.00474.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations291.00282.00474.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.0050.0059.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.0058.0036.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.00-2.0011.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.0063.0050.00
    Depreciation45.0047.0043.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.0087.00132.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-75.00-21.00143.00
    Other Income29.0018.0022.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.00-3.00165.00
    Interest58.0052.0078.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-104.00-55.0087.00
    Exceptional Items-185.00----
    P/L Before Tax-289.00-55.0087.00
    Tax10.00--47.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-299.00-55.0040.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-299.00-55.0040.00
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0072.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.80-3.813.24
    Diluted EPS-20.80-3.813.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.80-3.813.24
    Diluted EPS-20.80-3.813.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wockhardt
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:23 pm