Wockhardt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore, down 38.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.00 crore in March 2023 down 38.61% from Rs. 474.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 299.00 crore in March 2023 down 847.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 100.48% from Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2022.

Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.