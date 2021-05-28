MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wockhardt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore, up 61.36% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore in March 2021 up 61.36% from Rs. 162.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.05 crore in March 2021 up 40.05% from Rs. 78.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 up 67.57% from Rs. 47.71 crore in March 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 674.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.97% returns over the last 6 months and 200.22% over the last 12 months.

Close
Wockhardt
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations261.75252.97162.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations261.75252.97162.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials59.0277.0765.32
Purchase of Traded Goods38.7045.6325.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.96-35.78-32.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost58.2577.4470.71
Depreciation52.3142.7244.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.6096.6793.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.09-50.78-104.81
Other Income6.319.7212.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-67.78-41.06-92.19
Interest45.4649.2058.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-113.24-90.26-150.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-113.24-90.26-150.24
Tax-66.19-21.59-51.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.05-68.67-98.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----19.78
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.05-68.67-78.48
Equity Share Capital55.3955.3955.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.25-6.20-7.08
Diluted EPS-4.25-6.20-7.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.25-6.20-7.08
Diluted EPS-4.25-6.20-7.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wockhardt
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.