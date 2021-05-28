Wockhardt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore, up 61.36% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore in March 2021 up 61.36% from Rs. 162.21 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.05 crore in March 2021 up 40.05% from Rs. 78.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 up 67.57% from Rs. 47.71 crore in March 2020.
Wockhardt shares closed at 674.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.97% returns over the last 6 months and 200.22% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|261.75
|252.97
|162.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|261.75
|252.97
|162.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.02
|77.07
|65.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.70
|45.63
|25.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.96
|-35.78
|-32.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.25
|77.44
|70.71
|Depreciation
|52.31
|42.72
|44.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.60
|96.67
|93.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.09
|-50.78
|-104.81
|Other Income
|6.31
|9.72
|12.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.78
|-41.06
|-92.19
|Interest
|45.46
|49.20
|58.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-113.24
|-90.26
|-150.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-113.24
|-90.26
|-150.24
|Tax
|-66.19
|-21.59
|-51.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.05
|-68.67
|-98.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|19.78
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.05
|-68.67
|-78.48
|Equity Share Capital
|55.39
|55.39
|55.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-6.20
|-7.08
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-6.20
|-7.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-6.20
|-7.08
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-6.20
|-7.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited