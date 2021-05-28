Wockhardt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore, up 61.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.75 crore in March 2021 up 61.36% from Rs. 162.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.05 crore in March 2021 up 40.05% from Rs. 78.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 up 67.57% from Rs. 47.71 crore in March 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 674.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.97% returns over the last 6 months and 200.22% over the last 12 months.