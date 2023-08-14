English
    Wockhardt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore in June 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 241.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.00 crore in June 2023 down 210.81% from Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 253.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.00291.00241.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.00291.00241.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.0060.0043.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0031.0031.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.0023.0011.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.0052.0064.00
    Depreciation44.0045.0047.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.00155.0087.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.00-75.00-42.00
    Other Income6.0029.0049.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.00-46.007.00
    Interest58.0058.0061.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-101.00-104.00-54.00
    Exceptional Items-14.00-185.00--
    P/L Before Tax-115.00-289.00-54.00
    Tax--10.00-17.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-115.00-299.00-37.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-115.00-299.00-37.00
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0072.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.01-20.80-2.62
    Diluted EPS-8.01-20.80-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.01-20.80-2.62
    Diluted EPS-8.01-20.80-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

