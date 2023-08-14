Wockhardt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore in June 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 241.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 115.00 crore in June 2023 down 210.81% from Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2022.

Wockhardt shares closed at 253.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.