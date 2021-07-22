Wockhardt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.95 crore, up 57.08% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.95 crore in June 2021 up 57.08% from Rs. 177.58 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.69 crore in June 2021 down 106.35% from Rs. 766.39 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.33 crore in June 2021 up 123.69% from Rs. 85.81 crore in June 2020.
Wockhardt shares closed at 557.60 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 118.67% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.95
|261.75
|177.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.95
|261.75
|177.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.42
|59.02
|10.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|39.84
|38.70
|50.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|25.96
|14.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.68
|58.25
|82.08
|Depreciation
|42.47
|52.31
|46.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.14
|101.60
|115.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.29
|-74.09
|-141.63
|Other Income
|3.15
|6.31
|9.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.14
|-67.78
|-131.89
|Interest
|55.43
|45.46
|58.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.57
|-113.24
|-190.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-142.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.57
|-113.24
|-332.98
|Tax
|-28.88
|-66.19
|-114.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.69
|-47.05
|-218.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|985.33
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.69
|-47.05
|766.39
|Equity Share Capital
|55.39
|55.39
|55.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-4.25
|69.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-4.25
|68.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-4.25
|69.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-4.25
|68.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited