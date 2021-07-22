Wockhardt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.95 crore, up 57.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.95 crore in June 2021 up 57.08% from Rs. 177.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.69 crore in June 2021 down 106.35% from Rs. 766.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.33 crore in June 2021 up 123.69% from Rs. 85.81 crore in June 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 557.60 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 118.67% over the last 12 months.