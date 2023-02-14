 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wockhardt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 308.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 67.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2022 up 143.23% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

Wockhardt
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.00 258.00 308.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.00 258.00 308.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.00 47.00 78.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.00 51.00 45.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.00 -2.00 -3.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.00 61.00 76.40
Depreciation 47.00 47.00 42.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.00 90.00 96.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.00 -36.00 -27.78
Other Income 18.00 29.00 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.00 -7.00 -24.77
Interest 52.00 58.00 79.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -55.00 -65.00 -103.99
Exceptional Items -- -50.00 --
P/L Before Tax -55.00 -115.00 -103.99
Tax -- -40.00 -36.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -55.00 -75.00 -67.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -55.00 -75.00 -67.12
Equity Share Capital 72.00 72.00 55.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.81 -5.17 -6.06
Diluted EPS -3.81 -5.17 -6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.81 -5.17 -6.06
Diluted EPS -3.81 -5.17 -6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited