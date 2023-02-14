Wockhardt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 308.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 67.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2022 up 143.23% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.