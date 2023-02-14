English
    Wockhardt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 308.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 67.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2022 up 143.23% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 191.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -46.65% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations282.00258.00308.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations282.00258.00308.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.0047.0078.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.0051.0045.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-2.00-3.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.0061.0076.40
    Depreciation47.0047.0042.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.0090.0096.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.00-36.00-27.78
    Other Income18.0029.003.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.00-7.00-24.77
    Interest52.0058.0079.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-55.00-65.00-103.99
    Exceptional Items---50.00--
    P/L Before Tax-55.00-115.00-103.99
    Tax---40.00-36.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-55.00-75.00-67.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-55.00-75.00-67.12
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0055.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.81-5.17-6.06
    Diluted EPS-3.81-5.17-6.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.81-5.17-6.06
    Diluted EPS-3.81-5.17-6.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

