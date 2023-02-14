Wockhardt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 308.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 67.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2022 up 143.23% from Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021.
Wockhardt shares closed at 191.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -46.65% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.00
|258.00
|308.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.00
|258.00
|308.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.00
|47.00
|78.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.00
|51.00
|45.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.00
|-2.00
|-3.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.00
|61.00
|76.40
|Depreciation
|47.00
|47.00
|42.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.00
|90.00
|96.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.00
|-36.00
|-27.78
|Other Income
|18.00
|29.00
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-7.00
|-24.77
|Interest
|52.00
|58.00
|79.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.00
|-65.00
|-103.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-50.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.00
|-115.00
|-103.99
|Tax
|--
|-40.00
|-36.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.00
|-75.00
|-67.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.00
|-75.00
|-67.12
|Equity Share Capital
|72.00
|72.00
|55.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-5.17
|-6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-5.17
|-6.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-5.17
|-6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-5.17
|-6.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited