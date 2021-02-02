Wockhardt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.97 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.97 crore in December 2020 down 23.05% from Rs. 328.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.67 crore in December 2020 up 1.68% from Rs. 69.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2020 down 80.54% from Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2019.

Wockhardt shares closed at 483.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.40% returns over the last 6 months and 43.14% over the last 12 months.