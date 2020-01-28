Wockhardt Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 328.74 crore, down 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.74 crore in December 2019 down 35.36% from Rs. 508.60 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.84 crore in December 2019 down 82.06% from Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2019 up 170.38% from Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2018.

Wockhardt shares closed at 351.30 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -21.05% over the last 12 months.