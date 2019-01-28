Wockhardt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 508.60 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 508.60 crore in December 2018 down 4.96% from Rs. 535.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2018 down 39.39% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2018 down 140.28% from Rs. 30.09 crore in December 2017.
Wockhardt shares closed at 478.90 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Wockhardt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|508.60
|634.59
|535.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|508.60
|634.59
|535.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.09
|129.49
|106.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.57
|110.43
|108.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.64
|32.06
|22.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|131.59
|134.79
|123.70
|Depreciation
|30.34
|28.64
|26.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.01
|155.57
|155.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.36
|43.61
|-8.20
|Other Income
|5.90
|8.38
|11.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.46
|51.99
|3.36
|Interest
|41.94
|43.41
|41.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-84.40
|8.58
|-37.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-84.40
|8.58
|-37.68
|Tax
|-46.04
|3.48
|-10.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.36
|5.10
|-27.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.36
|5.10
|-27.52
|Equity Share Capital
|55.34
|55.33
|55.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|0.46
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|0.45
|-2.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|0.46
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|0.45
|-2.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited