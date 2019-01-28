Wockhardt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 508.60 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.60 crore in December 2018 down 4.96% from Rs. 535.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2018 down 39.39% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2018 down 140.28% from Rs. 30.09 crore in December 2017.

Wockhardt shares closed at 478.90 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.