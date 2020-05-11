Wockhardt Q4 profit at Rs 48 crore, FY20 loss stands at Rs 69 crore

Mumbai-based pharmaceuticals company Wockhardt has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 48.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, against loss of Rs 14.47 crore in the same period last year. But sequentially the profit was up 401.5 percent.

The profit for the quarter was primarily due to deferred tax of Rs 119.1 crore against Rs 35.5 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY20 declined 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 686.93 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

US business showed growth of 4 percent at Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY20, but India business revenue fell sharply by 41.2 percent to Rs 177 crore during the quarter YoY.

"Degrowth is mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas. India Business contributed 22 percent of the global revenue," Wockhardt said.

Emerging market business of the company, which contributed about 17 percent to the global revenue, also declined 12 percent YoY to Rs 133 crore and Irish business fell 19 percent to Rs 38 crore.

UK business, which contributed about 29 percent to total revenue, dropped 11 percent to Rs 229 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 60.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 13.45 crore and margin fell 200 basis points to 2 percent in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company posted a loss of Rs 69.22 crore for FY20, against loss of Rs 194.53 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the year stood at Rs 2,843.99 crore, declining 20.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Wockhardt said the board approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via various instruments.

The stock was trading at Rs 255.10, up 0.45 percent on the BSE at 15:19 hours IST.