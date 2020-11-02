172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|wockhardt-q2-net-profit-at-rs-3-29-crore-6054771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wockhardt Q2 net profit at Rs 3.29 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 94.24 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly driven by robust sales.

The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 714.05 crore for the quarter under consideration.

The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 714.05 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 682.29 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"Net Debt-Equity ratio as on March 31, 2020, stood at 0.84 and as on September 30, 2020, stood at 0.41,” the filing said.

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd were trading at Rs 299 per scrip on BSE, up 2.61 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Business #Results #Wockhardt

