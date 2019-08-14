App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wockhardt Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 45 crore

Total income of the company stood at Rs 871.19 crore during the quarter under review, down 14.18 per cent, from Rs 1,015.14 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 44.98 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 89.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said, during the quarter, it repaid Rs 351 crore towards various long-term debt obligations.

Total long-term outstanding debts on June 30, 2019, stood at Rs 2,119 crore compared to Rs 2,723 crore as on June 30, 2018, the company added.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading 0.28 percent lower at Rs 286.40 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #earnings #Results

