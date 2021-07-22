MARKET NEWS

Wockhardt posts Rs 6.58 crore loss for April-June quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 759.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE stock exchange.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Drug firm Wockhardt on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 759.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE stock exchange.

The company in the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021 had a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 1,328 crore, it added.

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations of the company stood at Rs 859.55 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 598.27 crore for the same period a year ago, the filing said.

Net Debt-Equity ratio as of June 30, 2021, stood at 0.55, Wockhardt said. Research and development expenditure during the quarter was at Rs.34 crore, it added.

"Four patents were filed during the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 and the cumulative filings till date are 3,191. The company was granted three patents during the quarter and now holds 766 patents," Wockhardt said.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs 567.25 on BSE, up 1.80 per cent from the previous close.
first published: Jul 22, 2021 04:11 pm

