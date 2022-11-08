 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wockhardt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 862.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.00 crore in September 2022 down 663.67% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 101.03 crore in September 2021.

Wockhardt shares closed at 239.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.

Wockhardt
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 679.00 595.00 862.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 679.00 595.00 862.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.00 140.00 147.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 136.00 115.00 164.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.00 -28.00 24.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 163.00 180.00 178.15
Depreciation 65.00 64.00 61.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.00 204.00 251.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.00 -80.00 34.62
Other Income 57.00 57.00 5.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.00 -23.00 39.82
Interest 70.00 73.00 69.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.00 -96.00 -29.24
Exceptional Items -195.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -230.00 -96.00 -29.24
Tax -23.00 -21.00 -66.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -207.00 -75.00 37.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -207.00 -75.00 37.17
Minority Interest 18.00 8.00 -3.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -189.00 -67.00 33.53
Equity Share Capital 72.00 72.00 55.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.15 -4.64 3.03
Diluted EPS -13.15 -4.64 3.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.15 -4.64 3.03
Diluted EPS -13.15 -4.64 3.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
