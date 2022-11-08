Wockhardt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 862.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.00 crore in September 2022 down 663.67% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 101.03 crore in September 2021.

Wockhardt shares closed at 239.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.