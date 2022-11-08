Wockhardt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 862.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.00 crore in September 2022 down 663.67% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 101.03 crore in September 2021.
Wockhardt shares closed at 239.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|679.00
|595.00
|862.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|679.00
|595.00
|862.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.00
|140.00
|147.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|136.00
|115.00
|164.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.00
|-28.00
|24.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|163.00
|180.00
|178.15
|Depreciation
|65.00
|64.00
|61.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|215.00
|204.00
|251.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.00
|-80.00
|34.62
|Other Income
|57.00
|57.00
|5.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.00
|-23.00
|39.82
|Interest
|70.00
|73.00
|69.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.00
|-96.00
|-29.24
|Exceptional Items
|-195.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-230.00
|-96.00
|-29.24
|Tax
|-23.00
|-21.00
|-66.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-207.00
|-75.00
|37.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-207.00
|-75.00
|37.17
|Minority Interest
|18.00
|8.00
|-3.64
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-189.00
|-67.00
|33.53
|Equity Share Capital
|72.00
|72.00
|55.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.15
|-4.64
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-13.15
|-4.64
|3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.15
|-4.64
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-13.15
|-4.64
|3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited