English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wockhardt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore, down 21.23% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 679.00 crore in September 2022 down 21.23% from Rs. 862.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.00 crore in September 2022 down 663.67% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 101.03 crore in September 2021.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 239.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.98% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Wockhardt
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations679.00595.00862.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations679.00595.00862.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.00140.00147.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.00115.00164.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.00-28.0024.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost163.00180.00178.15
    Depreciation65.0064.0061.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.00204.00251.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.00-80.0034.62
    Other Income57.0057.005.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.00-23.0039.82
    Interest70.0073.0069.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.00-96.00-29.24
    Exceptional Items-195.00----
    P/L Before Tax-230.00-96.00-29.24
    Tax-23.00-21.00-66.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-207.00-75.0037.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-207.00-75.0037.17
    Minority Interest18.008.00-3.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-189.00-67.0033.53
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0055.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.15-4.643.03
    Diluted EPS-13.15-4.643.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.15-4.643.03
    Diluted EPS-13.15-4.643.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wockhardt
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm