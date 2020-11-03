Wockhardt Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 714.05 crore, down 10.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.05 crore in September 2020 down 10.99% from Rs. 802.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2020 up 104.32% from Rs. 82.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.94 crore in September 2020 down 30.58% from Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019.

Wockhardt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.42 in September 2019.

Wockhardt shares closed at 295.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.86% over the last 12 months.