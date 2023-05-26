Wockhardt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 655.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 258.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2023 up 284.21% from Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022.

Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.