    Wockhardt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 655.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 258.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2023 up 284.21% from Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations678.00699.00655.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations678.00699.00655.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.00134.00161.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods125.00133.00116.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.0053.00-2.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost144.00150.00181.00
    Depreciation56.0066.0059.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.00184.00232.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.00-21.00-92.00
    Other Income32.002.0014.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.00-19.00-78.00
    Interest76.0083.0086.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-97.00-102.00-164.00
    Exceptional Items-96.00-3.00-183.00
    P/L Before Tax-193.00-105.00-347.00
    Tax44.00-3.00-36.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-237.00-102.00-311.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-237.00-102.00-311.00
    Minority Interest29.006.0053.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-208.00-96.00-258.00
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0072.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.37-6.62-21.20
    Diluted EPS-14.37-6.62-21.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.37-6.62-21.20
    Diluted EPS-14.37-6.62-21.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wockhardt
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm