Wockhardt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 678.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 655.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 258.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2023 up 284.21% from Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022.
Wockhardt shares closed at 171.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.50% over the last 12 months.
|Wockhardt
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|678.00
|699.00
|655.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|678.00
|699.00
|655.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|136.00
|134.00
|161.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|125.00
|133.00
|116.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|45.00
|53.00
|-2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|144.00
|150.00
|181.00
|Depreciation
|56.00
|66.00
|59.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|225.00
|184.00
|232.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.00
|-21.00
|-92.00
|Other Income
|32.00
|2.00
|14.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.00
|-19.00
|-78.00
|Interest
|76.00
|83.00
|86.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.00
|-102.00
|-164.00
|Exceptional Items
|-96.00
|-3.00
|-183.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-193.00
|-105.00
|-347.00
|Tax
|44.00
|-3.00
|-36.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-237.00
|-102.00
|-311.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-237.00
|-102.00
|-311.00
|Minority Interest
|29.00
|6.00
|53.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-208.00
|-96.00
|-258.00
|Equity Share Capital
|72.00
|72.00
|72.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.37
|-6.62
|-21.20
|Diluted EPS
|-14.37
|-6.62
|-21.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.37
|-6.62
|-21.20
|Diluted EPS
|-14.37
|-6.62
|-21.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited