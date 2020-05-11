Wockhardt Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 686.93 crore, down 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.93 crore in March 2020 down 29.84% from Rs. 979.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.29 crore in March 2020 up 447.41% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2020 down 55.43% from Rs. 60.98 crore in March 2019.

Wockhardt EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2019.

Wockhardt shares closed at 253.40 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and -34.78% over the last 12 months.