Wockhardt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 644.00 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.00 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 595.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 67.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.00 crore in June 2023 down 26.83% from Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2022.

Wockhardt shares closed at 253.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.