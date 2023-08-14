English
    Wockhardt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 644.00 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 644.00 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 595.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 134.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 67.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.00 crore in June 2023 down 26.83% from Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2022.

    Wockhardt shares closed at 253.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.

    Wockhardt
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations644.00678.00595.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations644.00678.00595.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.00136.00140.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods150.00125.00115.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.0045.00-28.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost154.00144.00180.00
    Depreciation55.0056.0064.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.00225.00204.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.00-53.00-80.00
    Other Income14.0032.0057.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.00-21.00-23.00
    Interest79.0076.0073.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-104.00-97.00-96.00
    Exceptional Items-14.00-96.00--
    P/L Before Tax-118.00-193.00-96.00
    Tax18.0044.00-21.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-136.00-237.00-75.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-136.00-237.00-75.00
    Minority Interest2.0029.008.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-134.00-208.00-67.00
    Equity Share Capital72.0072.0072.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.28-14.37-4.64
    Diluted EPS-9.28-14.37-4.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.28-14.37-4.64
    Diluted EPS-9.28-14.37-4.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

