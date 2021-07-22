Wockhardt Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 859.55 crore, up 43.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.55 crore in June 2021 up 43.67% from Rs. 598.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2021 down 101.67% from Rs. 760.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.44 crore in June 2021 up 291.01% from Rs. 64.10 crore in June 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 557.20 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)