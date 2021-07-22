Wockhardt Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 859.55 crore, up 43.67% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 859.55 crore in June 2021 up 43.67% from Rs. 598.27 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2021 down 101.67% from Rs. 760.06 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.44 crore in June 2021 up 291.01% from Rs. 64.10 crore in June 2020.
Wockhardt shares closed at 557.20 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)
|Wockhardt
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|859.55
|631.96
|598.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|859.55
|631.96
|598.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.46
|171.91
|116.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|142.55
|109.20
|159.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.66
|28.16
|-57.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|192.26
|161.25
|202.49
|Depreciation
|64.34
|65.03
|55.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|222.83
|227.50
|249.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.45
|-131.09
|-128.01
|Other Income
|1.65
|7.54
|7.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.10
|-123.55
|-120.06
|Interest
|64.10
|54.63
|73.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.00
|-178.18
|-193.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-142.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.00
|-178.18
|-336.24
|Tax
|0.58
|-71.34
|-110.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.58
|-106.84
|-225.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|985.33
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.58
|-106.84
|759.75
|Minority Interest
|-6.13
|14.05
|0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.71
|-92.79
|760.06
|Equity Share Capital
|55.39
|55.39
|55.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-8.38
|68.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-8.38
|68.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-8.38
|68.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-8.38
|68.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited