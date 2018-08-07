Wockhardt consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,007.71 crore

Wockhardt has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,007.71 crore and a net loss of Rs 86.18 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Wockhardt has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,007.71 crore and a net loss of Rs 86.18 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 891.06 crore and net loss was Rs 409.66 crore. Wockhardt shares closed at 622.10 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.74% over the last 12 months. Wockhardt Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,007.71 1,018.26 891.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,007.71 1,018.26 891.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 211.44 255.83 220.55 Purchase of Traded Goods 273.49 221.04 150.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.53 -11.98 42.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 243.73 220.10 238.44 Depreciation 39.17 38.21 37.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 331.13 339.36 299.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.72 -44.30 -97.25 Other Income 7.43 -8.41 37.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.29 -52.71 -60.23 Interest 72.65 64.97 61.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -99.94 -117.68 -121.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -358.19 P/L Before Tax -99.94 -117.68 -479.53 Tax -4.88 35.23 -16.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -95.06 -152.91 -462.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -95.06 -152.91 -462.57 Minority Interest 8.88 -1.64 52.91 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -86.18 -154.55 -409.66 Equity Share Capital 55.32 55.32 55.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.06 Diluted EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.06 Diluted EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:53 am