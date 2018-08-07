Wockhardt consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,007.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,007.71 1,018.26 891.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,007.71 1,018.26 891.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 211.44 255.83 220.55 Purchase of Traded Goods 273.49 221.04 150.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.53 -11.98 42.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 243.73 220.10 238.44 Depreciation 39.17 38.21 37.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 331.13 339.36 299.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.72 -44.30 -97.25 Other Income 7.43 -8.41 37.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.29 -52.71 -60.23 Interest 72.65 64.97 61.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -99.94 -117.68 -121.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -358.19 P/L Before Tax -99.94 -117.68 -479.53 Tax -4.88 35.23 -16.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -95.06 -152.91 -462.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -95.06 -152.91 -462.57 Minority Interest 8.88 -1.64 52.91 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -86.18 -154.55 -409.66 Equity Share Capital 55.32 55.32 55.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.06 Diluted EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.06 Diluted EPS -7.79 -13.97 -37.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited