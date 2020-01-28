Wockhardt Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 869.15 crore, down 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.15 crore in December 2019 down 16.9% from Rs. 1,045.86 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2019 up 112.53% from Rs. 76.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.40 crore in December 2019 up 1060.66% from Rs. 15.76 crore in December 2018.

Wockhardt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2018.

Wockhardt shares closed at 351.30 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -21.05% over the last 12 months.