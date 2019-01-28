Wockhardt Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,045.86 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,045.86 crore in December 2018 up 4.03% from Rs. 1,005.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.86 crore in December 2018 down 80.63% from Rs. 42.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.76 crore in December 2018 down 118.82% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2017.

Wockhardt shares closed at 478.90 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.