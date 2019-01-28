Wockhardt Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,045.86 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wockhardt are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,045.86 crore in December 2018 up 4.03% from Rs. 1,005.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.86 crore in December 2018 down 80.63% from Rs. 42.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.76 crore in December 2018 down 118.82% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2017.
Wockhardt shares closed at 478.90 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Wockhardt
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,045.86
|1,125.68
|1,005.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,045.86
|1,125.68
|1,005.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|180.79
|247.68
|203.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|219.66
|235.02
|193.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|63.93
|6.09
|50.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|245.75
|255.55
|229.27
|Depreciation
|41.23
|40.20
|37.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|353.57
|313.92
|281.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.07
|27.22
|8.73
|Other Income
|2.08
|6.09
|37.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.99
|33.31
|45.80
|Interest
|63.60
|65.10
|61.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-120.59
|-31.79
|-16.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-120.59
|-31.79
|-16.01
|Tax
|-43.73
|-0.95
|26.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.86
|-30.84
|-42.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.86
|-30.84
|-42.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|8.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-76.86
|-22.77
|-42.55
|Equity Share Capital
|55.34
|55.33
|55.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|-2.06
|-3.69
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|-2.06
|-3.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.42
|-2.06
|-3.69
|Diluted EPS
|-6.42
|-2.06
|-3.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited