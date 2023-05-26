English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wires and Fabriks (SA) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 27.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 up 25.77% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

    Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

    Wires and Fabri shares closed at 150.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 68.60% over the last 12 months.

    Wires and Fabriks (SA)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0128.2028.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0128.2028.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.625.865.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.262.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.720.660.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.135.185.20
    Depreciation2.773.722.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8910.6810.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.801.831.24
    Other Income0.360.140.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.161.971.35
    Interest1.561.561.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.600.410.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.600.410.20
    Tax0.25-0.13-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.540.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.540.27
    Equity Share Capital3.063.063.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.760.89
    Diluted EPS1.141.760.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.760.89
    Diluted EPS1.141.760.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Wires and Fabri #Wires and Fabriks (SA)
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:20 pm