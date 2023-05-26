Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 28.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 27.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 up 25.77% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 150.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.69% returns over the last 6 months and 68.60% over the last 12 months.