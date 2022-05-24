Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.60 crore in March 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 1030.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2021.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 89.55 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)