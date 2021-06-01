Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in March 2021 up 35.28% from Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 97.3% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2021 down 8.14% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2020.

Wires and Fabri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2020.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 67.70 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)