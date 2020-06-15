Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, down 26.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in March 2020 down 26.74% from Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2020 down 24.57% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2019.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 63.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 12 months.