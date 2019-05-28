Wires and Fabri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore in March 2019 down 0.49% from Rs. 28.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019 up 52.44% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 up 10.9% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2018.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2018.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 71.40 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.55% returns over the last 6 months and -21.71% over the last 12 months.