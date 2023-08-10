Wires and Fabri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in June 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 5.18% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 up 0.23% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 160.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 78.28% over the last 12 months.