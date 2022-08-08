Wires and Fabri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore, up 19.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.81 crore in June 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 13.55% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022 up 60.67% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 89.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 19.85% over the last 12 months.