Wires and Fabri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wires and Fabriks (SA) are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in June 2021 up 28.41% from Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 2.4% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021 up 0.38% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2020.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2020.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 74.05 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)