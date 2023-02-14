Wires and Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 23.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 103.29% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.