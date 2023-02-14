Wires and Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 23.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 103.29% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 135.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.60% returns over the last 6 months and 55.26% over the last 12 months.