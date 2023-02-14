English
    Wires and Fabri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wires and Fabriks (SA) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.20 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 23.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 103.29% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

    Wires and Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

    Wires and Fabri shares closed at 135.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.60% returns over the last 6 months and 55.26% over the last 12 months.

    Wires and Fabriks (SA)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2027.2823.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2027.2823.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.865.514.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.261.462.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.66-1.03-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.186.715.19
    Depreciation3.722.942.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6810.399.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.831.290.84
    Other Income0.140.090.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.971.380.98
    Interest1.561.240.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.140.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.410.140.15
    Tax-0.13-0.16-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.290.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.290.26
    Equity Share Capital3.063.063.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.960.86
    Diluted EPS1.760.960.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.760.960.86
    Diluted EPS1.760.960.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am