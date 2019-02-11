Wires and Fabri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.11 crore in December 2018 up 5.82% from Rs. 25.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 29.57% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2018 up 15.2% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2017.

Wires and Fabri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2017.

Wires and Fabri shares closed at 78.85 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.89% over the last 12 months.