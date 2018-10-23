Wipro to announce Q2 earnings on October 24; key things to watch out for

Indian IT bellwether Wipro is expected to report constant currency revenue growth around the average to near higher end of its guidance range for the quarter ended September 2018 on October 24.

"Our expectation for the quarter stands at the mid-point of the guided range, at 1.3 percent QoQ CC. Cross-currency headwinds of 120bp are likely to result in 0.1 percent QoQ growth in USD revenue," Motilal Oswal said.

Wipro's revenue growth guidance for Q2FY19 has been affected by continued restructuring in India/Middle East, uncertainty in HPS and pressure in utilities, it added.

Emkay Research said adjusted for absence of data center revenues, it expects a 1.5 percent organic growth in CC terms in IT services business. "150bps CC headwind will lead to a flattish growth in USD terms on a like to like basis in Q2FY19. One month revenue from Alight deal should add another $12.5 million to revenues."

Among brokerages Moneycontrol spoke to, Kotak and Phillip Capital expect CC revenue growth of 2 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, which is near higher end of guidance.

"Since the Alight deal was not part of 0.3-2.3 percent adjusted revenue growth guidance for the September 2018 quarter, revenues will be impacted by $23 million due to divestment of hosted data centre business. Also, growth will be led by the financial services vertical," Kotak said.

At Operating Level

Overall brokerage houses expect EBIT margin in the range of 50-180 basis points for the quarter on sequential basis. Rupee depreciation benefit may partially offset by wage hike.

The rupee fell nearly 6 percent against the US dollar during July-September quarter.

Phillip Capital expects EBIT margin to expand 180bps QoQ due to rupee depreciation, partially offset by wage hike. Motilal Oswal also expects margin in IT Services to expand by 170bp to 17.3 percent led by INR depreciation (100bp), absence of one-time restructuring expenses (40bp) and improvement in operational efficiencies (30bp).

Emkay Research expects 70bps QoQ margin improvement and ICICI Securities at 50 bps.

Q3 Guidance

The guidance for October-December quarter is expected be strong, brokerage houses said.

Phillip Capital expects strong guidance for Q3FY19 with constant currency revenue rising 2-4 percent over Q2 while Emkay Research said the guidance below 3-5 percent QoQ growth would be disappointing.

According to Kotak, Wipro is likely to guide to 1-3 percent revenue growth for December 2018 quarter, aided by 1 percent incremental contribution from Alight Solutions deal/acquisition.

Key things to watch out for

> Guidance for Q3FY19

> Outlook on spending by key clients and geographies

> The way forward after a series of disappointments

> State of demand from weak utilities, healthcare and communications vertical

> Measures taken to defend its share in core areas of competence i.e. IMS, ERD and BPO

> Drivers of margin

> The impact of $75 million write off national grid (which is an exceptional impact) on profit

> Outlook on profitability once the revenue decline stabilises